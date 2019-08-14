InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.46
|0.00
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-20.25
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|-184.1%
|-105.5%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.3%
|-87%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 6.9 while its Current Ratio is 6.9. Meanwhile, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|16.11%
|-14.81%
|-52.12%
|-60.95%
|-69.49%
|-56.56%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.88%
|-24.44%
|-42.79%
|-29.17%
|-18.72%
|-14.51%
For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
