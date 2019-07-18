InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Comparison side by side

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -91.64 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.13 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are 6.9 and 6.9. Competitively, Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 5.8 and 5.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Sutro Biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.1% and 71.6%. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 21.23% are Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -9.3% -25.48% -18.18% -41.21% -85.73% -22.52% Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -22.52% weaker performance while Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 12.53% stronger performance.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.