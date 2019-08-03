InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Contrasting side by side

Both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.37 beta means InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s volatility is 37.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.79 beta which is 179.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. On the competitive side is, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 302.98% and its average price target is $3.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares and 41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.