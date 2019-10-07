InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) Comparing side by side

Both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 9.18M -8.46 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 20.16M -3.41 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1,555,932,203.39% -184.1% -105.5% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 3,971,631,205.67% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $3, with potential upside of 1,100.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 70.7% respectively. 0.1% are InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 7 of the 10 factors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.