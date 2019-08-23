InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Comparing side by side

Both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.37 shows that InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s 30.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

6.9 and 6.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. Its rival SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is $4.5, which is potential 2,916.09% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 11.8%. 0.1% are InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Summary

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.