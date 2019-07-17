InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Contrasting side by side

Both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-91.64
|0.00
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.99
|0.00
Table 1 highlights InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-83.8%
|-74%
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 1.76 shows that InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 76.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 3.27 beta and it is 227.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 6.9 while its Current Ratio is 6.9. Meanwhile, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.4 while its Quick Ratio is 9.4. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
Analyst Ratings
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|4
|2.80
Competitively the average target price of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $15.42, which is potential 264.54% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.1% and 72.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|-9.3%
|-25.48%
|-18.18%
|-41.21%
|-85.73%
|-22.52%
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4.36%
|15.14%
|39.24%
|-9.79%
|0%
|66.9%
For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.
