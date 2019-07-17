InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Contrasting side by side

Both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -91.64 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 highlights InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.76 shows that InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 76.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 3.27 beta and it is 227.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 6.9 while its Current Ratio is 6.9. Meanwhile, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.4 while its Quick Ratio is 9.4. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Analyst Ratings

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the average target price of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $15.42, which is potential 264.54% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.1% and 72.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -9.3% -25.48% -18.18% -41.21% -85.73% -22.52% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.