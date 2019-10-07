InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Contrasting side by side

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|1
|0.00
|9.18M
|-8.46
|0.00
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|18
|0.00
|10.81M
|-1.27
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|1,555,932,203.39%
|-184.1%
|-105.5%
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|60,832,864.38%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. On the competitive side is, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. which has a 39.3 Current Ratio and a 39.3 Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 0.3%. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|16.11%
|-14.81%
|-52.12%
|-60.95%
|-69.49%
|-56.56%
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.21%
|-12.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-8.44%
For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
