InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Contrasting side by side

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 9.18M -8.46 0.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 10.81M -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1,555,932,203.39% -184.1% -105.5% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 60,832,864.38% 0% 0%

Liquidity

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. On the competitive side is, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. which has a 39.3 Current Ratio and a 39.3 Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 0.3%. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.