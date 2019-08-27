InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 47 10.78 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Risk and Volatility

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s current beta is 1.37 and it happens to be 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. FibroGen Inc. has a 1.84 beta and it is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. On the competitive side is, FibroGen Inc. which has a 6.2 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and FibroGen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of FibroGen Inc. is $68.33, which is potential 56.22% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 67.8% respectively. About 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while FibroGen Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.