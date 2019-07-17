InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -91.64 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 8.07 N/A -7.54 0.00

Demonstrates InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Risk & Volatility

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a 1.76 beta, while its volatility is 76.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 98.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.98 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.9. The Current Ratio of rival Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.9. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 58.72% and its average target price is $69.17.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -9.3% -25.48% -18.18% -41.21% -85.73% -22.52% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.