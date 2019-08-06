InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Comparison side by side

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8%

Risk & Volatility

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.37 beta. In other hand, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.99 which is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 6.9 while its Current Ratio is 6.9. Meanwhile, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.2 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 76.2%. About 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -56.56% weaker performance while Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.96% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.