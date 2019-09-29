InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Comparison side by side

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 9.29M -8.46 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 3.80M -5.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1,544,728,965.75% -184.1% -105.5% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 186,356,726.01% -92.8% -81.2%

Risk and Volatility

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a beta of 1.37 and its 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -0.06 beta which is 106.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 5.3. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares and 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -56.56% weaker performance while Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.57% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.