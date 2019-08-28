InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Contrasting side by side

Both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 30.89 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Compugen Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.37 beta means InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s volatility is 37.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Compugen Ltd. has a 2.62 beta which is 162.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.9. The Current Ratio of rival Compugen Ltd. is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Compugen Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12% are Compugen Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Compugen Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Compugen Ltd. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.