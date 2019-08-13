InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Comparison side by side

Both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.68 N/A -0.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9%

Volatility & Risk

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a 1.37 beta, while its volatility is 37.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has beta of 0.64 which is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.9. The Current Ratio of rival Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares and 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares. 0.1% are InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 58.14% are Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -56.56% weaker performance while Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 55.45% stronger performance.

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.