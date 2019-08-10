InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Comparison side by side

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 7.13 N/A -1.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Cerecor Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Cerecor Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% -218.9% -65.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.37 beta means InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s volatility is 37.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Cerecor Inc. has beta of 1.96 which is 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are 6.9 and 6.9. Competitively, Cerecor Inc. has 1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Cerecor Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cerecor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.5 average target price and a 227.10% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares and 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares. 0.1% are InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -56.56% weaker performance while Cerecor Inc. has 24.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Cerecor Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.