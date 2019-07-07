InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -91.64 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.90 N/A 2.73 24.24

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a 1.76 beta, while its volatility is 76.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 1.24 beta which is 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.9. The Current Ratio of rival BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 27.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 27.1. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s average target price is $85, while its potential upside is 41.20%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 13.1% and 63.5% respectively. About 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -9.3% -25.48% -18.18% -41.21% -85.73% -22.52% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -22.52% weaker performance while BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has 9.16% stronger performance.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats on 7 of the 7 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.