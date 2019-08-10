InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Comparison side by side

Since InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1112.21 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 170.39% and its consensus target price is $15.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 0%. 0.1% are InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. was more bearish than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.