InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

Demonstrates InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 0% respectively. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 63.3% are Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -56.56% weaker performance while Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance.

Summary

Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.