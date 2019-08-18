InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.46
|0.00
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.08
|0.00
Demonstrates InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|-184.1%
|-105.5%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 0% respectively. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 63.3% are Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|16.11%
|-14.81%
|-52.12%
|-60.95%
|-69.49%
|-56.56%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -56.56% weaker performance while Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance.
Summary
Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.