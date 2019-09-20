InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Contrasting side by side

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 ArQule Inc. 8 101.04 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and ArQule Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% ArQule Inc. 0.00% -29.1% -20.9%

Risk & Volatility

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s current beta is 1.37 and it happens to be 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500. ArQule Inc.’s 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 6.9 while its Current Ratio is 6.9. Meanwhile, ArQule Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.5. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and ArQule Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ArQule Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 average price target and a 12.22% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares and 77.4% of ArQule Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of ArQule Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while ArQule Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors ArQule Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.