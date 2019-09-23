InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 15.39 N/A -7.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Aravive Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Aravive Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Risk & Volatility

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a beta of 1.37 and its 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Aravive Inc. has a 2.19 beta which is 119.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are 6.9 and 6.9. Competitively, Aravive Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aravive Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 30% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Aravive Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Aravive Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aravive Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.