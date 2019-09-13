InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) Comparing side by side

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.46
|0.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.38
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|-184.1%
|-105.5%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is $12, which is potential 374.31% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares. Competitively, 23.87% are Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|16.11%
|-14.81%
|-52.12%
|-60.95%
|-69.49%
|-56.56%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-22.25%
|-33.11%
|-48.79%
|0%
|0%
|-72.5%
For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.
Summary
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd beats on 5 of the 7 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.