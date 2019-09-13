InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) Comparing side by side

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is $12, which is potential 374.31% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares. Competitively, 23.87% are Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd beats on 5 of the 7 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.