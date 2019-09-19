InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Comparison side by side

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. On the competitive side is, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. which has a 17.5 Current Ratio and a 17.5 Quick Ratio. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is $43.5, which is potential 30.91% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 51.4%. 0.1% are InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Allogene Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.