InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Comparison side by side

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.46
|0.00
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.05
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|-184.1%
|-105.5%
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. On the competitive side is, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. which has a 17.5 Current Ratio and a 17.5 Quick Ratio. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is $43.5, which is potential 30.91% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 51.4%. 0.1% are InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|16.11%
|-14.81%
|-52.12%
|-60.95%
|-69.49%
|-56.56%
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|8.32%
|9.39%
|5.19%
|2.31%
|0%
|15.11%
For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Allogene Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
