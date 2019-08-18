InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Contrasting side by side

Since InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7%

Volatility and Risk

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.37 beta. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.79 beta which makes it 79.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.9 and 6.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. Its rival Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Summary

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.