InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 6 69.56 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has a 1.37 beta, while its volatility is 37.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.84 beta and it is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is 6.9 while its Current Ratio is 6.9. Meanwhile, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17.17 average target price and a 446.82% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 64.4%. Insiders owned 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. was less bearish than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.