Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Reaches $28.77 High on Aug, 22; Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Sentiment Is 1.33

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.02, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 96 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 72 decreased and sold their stock positions in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 104.75 million shares, up from 103.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Summit Hotel Properties Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 50 Increased: 68 New Position: 28.

The stock of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) reached all time high today, Aug, 22 and still has $29.92 target or 4.00% above today’s $28.77 share price. This indicates more upside for the $15.53B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $29.92 PT is reached, the company will be worth $621.36 million more. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.77. About 758,273 shares traded. Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) has risen 19.49% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical INVH News: 04/05/2018 – Invitation Homes Announces Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Invitation Homes 1Q FFO 23c/Shr; 14/05/2018 – INVITATION HOMES INC QTRLY FFO SHR $0.23; 14/05/2018 – INVITATION HOMES 1Q REV. $423.7M, EST. $416.4M; 14/05/2018 – Invitation Homes 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 14/05/2018 – INVITATION HOMES INC QTRLY AFFO SHR $0.24; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Invitation Homes 2018-SFR2; 14/05/2018 – Invitation Homes Sees FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.13-$1.21; 16/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Invitation Homes 2018-SFR2; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Real Estate Adds Macerich, Exits Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Inc. engages on owning, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family residential properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.53 billion. It has approximately 50,000 homes for lease in 13 markets. It has a 179.81 P/E ratio.

Among 3 analysts covering Invitation Homes Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:INVH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Invitation Homes Inc. Common Stock has $3000 highest and $2700 lowest target. $28.83’s average target is 0.21% above currents $28.77 stock price. Invitation Homes Inc. Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Wood to “Market Perform” on Friday, July 19. On Monday, June 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Outperform”. The stock of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, May 15. Evercore upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, June 10 report.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc., a hotel investment company, engages in acquiring, owning, renovating, repositioning, and asset-managing and selling premium-branded limited-service and select-service hotels in the upscale and midscale without food and beverage divisions of the United StatesÂ’ lodging industry. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. As of August 3, 2012, the firm operated 74 hotels with a total of 7,586 guestrooms located in 20 states. It has a 12.79 P/E ratio.

Grace & White Inc Ny holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. for 716,299 shares. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc owns 715,800 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Systematic Financial Management Lp has 0.75% invested in the company for 1.91 million shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Lincluden Management Ltd has invested 0.49% in the stock. Dean Investment Associates Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 249,019 shares.