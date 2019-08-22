Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Reaches $28.77 52-Week High; Green Dot (GDOT) Sentiment Is 1.09

Green Dot Corp (GDOT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 128 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 117 cut down and sold their stock positions in Green Dot Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 43.79 million shares, down from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Green Dot Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 8 to 3 for a decrease of 5. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 79 Increased: 75 New Position: 53.

The stock of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) hit a new 52-week high and has $30.50 target or 6.00% above today’s $28.77 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $15.53B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $30.50 price target is reached, the company will be worth $932.04 million more. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.77. About 747,186 shares traded. Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) has risen 19.49% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical INVH News: 14/05/2018 – INVITATION HOMES 1Q REV. $424M; 08/03/2018 Moody’s: No Negative Ratings Impact On Invitation Homes 2015-SFR1 From Revised Interest Rate Cap; 14/05/2018 – INVITATION HOMES – MERGER INTEGRATION REMAINS ON TRACK; CONTINUES TO EXPECT $45 – $50 MLN OF ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES BY MID-2019; 14/05/2018 – INVITATION HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 29C, EST. 26C; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Invitation Homes 2018-SFR2 Trust; 14/05/2018 – INVITATION HOMES INC INVH.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Invitation Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INVH); 14/05/2018 – INVITATION HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 29C; 14/05/2018 – INVITATION HOMES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED VERSUS INITIAL GUIDANCE SET IN FEBRUARY 2018; 14/05/2018 – INVITATION HOMES ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ITS 2018 GUIDANCE

Invitation Homes Inc. engages on owning, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family residential properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.53 billion. It has approximately 50,000 homes for lease in 13 markets. It has a 179.81 P/E ratio.

Among 3 analysts covering Invitation Homes Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:INVH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Invitation Homes Inc. Common Stock has $3000 highest and $2700 lowest target. $28.83’s average target is 0.21% above currents $28.77 stock price. Invitation Homes Inc. Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 3 by Evercore. Evercore upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $2800 target in Monday, June 10 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of INVH in report on Wednesday, May 15 with “Strong Buy” rating. Wood downgraded Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) on Friday, July 19 to “Market Perform” rating.

The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $31.44. About 192,130 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN

Toscafund Asset Management Llp holds 11.9% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation for 155,010 shares. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc owns 91,650 shares or 5.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lyon Street Capital Llc has 3.32% invested in the company for 17,789 shares. The New York-based Apis Capital Advisors Llc has invested 2.34% in the stock. Pembroke Management Ltd, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 254,400 shares.

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer technology bank holding firm that provides personal banking for the masses. The company has market cap of $1.63 billion. It offers reloadable prepaid debit cards and cash reload processing services in the United States, as well as mobile banking services with its GoBank mobile checking account. It has a 14.57 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include Green Dot MasterCards, Visa-branded prepaid debit cards, and various co-branded reloadable prepaid card programs; Visa-branded gift and credit cards; and swipe reload products, which enables cash loading and transfer services through Green Dot Network.