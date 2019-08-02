Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Real Estate Development company, Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Invitation Homes Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.11% of all Real Estate Development’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Invitation Homes Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.40% of all Real Estate Development companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Invitation Homes Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitation Homes Inc. 0.00% 0.40% 0.20% Industry Average 5.36% 19.99% 12.33%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Invitation Homes Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Invitation Homes Inc. N/A 25 443.06 Industry Average 60.44M 1.13B 76.51

Invitation Homes Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Invitation Homes Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Invitation Homes Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitation Homes Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.00 2.95

$28 is the average target price of Invitation Homes Inc., with a potential upside of 1.23%. As a group, Real Estate Development companies have a potential upside of -25.20%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Invitation Homes Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself, analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Invitation Homes Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invitation Homes Inc. 1.07% 2.39% 10.86% 23.07% 19.49% 36.8% Industry Average 2.97% 5.55% 7.65% 15.55% 15.97% 28.77%

For the past year Invitation Homes Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Invitation Homes Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Invitation Homes Inc. beats Invitation Homes Inc.’s peers.

Invitation Homes Inc. engages on owning, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family residential properties in the United States. It has approximately 50,000 homes for lease in 13 markets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.