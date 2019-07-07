Invitae (NVTA) Analysts See $-0.47 EPS; 2 Analysts Covering Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI)

Among 3 analysts covering Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Stoneridge had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Friday, March 1. Barrington maintained the shares of SRI in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Barrington. FBR Capital maintained Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. See Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) latest ratings:

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, focuses on bringing comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medical practice to enhance the quality of healthcare in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.21 billion. The firm processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information about patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients using an integrated portfolio of laboratory processes, software tools, and informatics capabilities. It currently has negative earnings. It provides a diagnostic service comprising hundreds of genes for various genetic disorders associated with oncology, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, and other rare disease areas.

Among 2 analysts covering Invitae (NYSE:NVTA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Invitae had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of NVTA in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Benchmark on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, February 26. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold Stoneridge, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 26.30 million shares or 0.04% less from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American holds 0% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 17,522 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Swiss Bankshares has 0% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Sun Life Fincl Inc invested in 0.12% or 18,466 shares. Wexford Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.33% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Renaissance Technology Ltd holds 0.02% or 627,319 shares in its portfolio. Alps reported 14,294 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp has 0.57% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Sei Invests holds 5,201 shares. Pembroke Mngmt Ltd has 825,290 shares. 7,608 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset. Hbk Invs Lp accumulated 16,291 shares. 28,731 were reported by Jennison Assocs Limited Liability. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc accumulated 137,752 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Axa reported 0% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI).

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $902.74 million. It operates through three divisions: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. It has a 18.29 P/E ratio. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators, as well as other electronic products that monitors, measures, or activates specific functions within a vehicle; and actuator products that enable original equipment manufacturers to deploy power functions in a vehicle, as well as to integrate switching and control functions.

