Invitae Corporation (NVTA) and Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) and Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM). The two are both Medical Laboratories & Research companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invitae Corporation 20 14.82 N/A -1.80 0.00 Fluidigm Corporation 12 7.02 N/A -1.58 0.00

Demonstrates Invitae Corporation and Fluidigm Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitae Corporation 0.00% -66% -40.9% Fluidigm Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -25.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.25 beta indicates that Invitae Corporation is 125.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Fluidigm Corporation on the other hand, has 2.48 beta which makes it 148.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Invitae Corporation are 7.7 and 7.7. Competitively, Fluidigm Corporation has 3.3 and 2.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Invitae Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fluidigm Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Invitae Corporation and Fluidigm Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitae Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Fluidigm Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Invitae Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -19.96% and an $20.33 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Fluidigm Corporation’s consensus target price is $14.33, while its potential upside is 19.52%. The information presented earlier suggests that Fluidigm Corporation looks more robust than Invitae Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Invitae Corporation and Fluidigm Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 68.3% and 60.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Invitae Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Fluidigm Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invitae Corporation -0.31% -24.19% 21.34% 45.96% 171.67% 71.7% Fluidigm Corporation 2.72% -11.5% 24.79% 50.81% 118.44% 40.14%

For the past year Invitae Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Fluidigm Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Invitae Corporation beats Fluidigm Corporation.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, focuses on bringing comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medical practice to enhance the quality of healthcare in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information about patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients using an integrated portfolio of laboratory processes, software tools, and informatics capabilities. It provides a diagnostic service comprising hundreds of genes for various genetic disorders associated with oncology, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, and other rare disease areas. The company also offers solutions that enable sharing of genetic information consisting of Invitae Family History Tool, an online portal and mobile application that communicates sensitive patient data. In addition, it provides gene sequencing and deletion/duplication analysis; and free re-requisition of additional data within the same indication when ordered, as well as invests in informatics solutions and infrastructure that enable sharing of genetic information to enhance healthcare and clinical outcomes. The company was formerly known as Locus Development, Inc. and changed its name to Invitae Corporation in 2012. Invitae Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research. It offers preparatory instruments, such as access array system, juno system, and callisto system; analytical instruments comprising biomark HD and EP1 systems; integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs) consisting of access array, juno genotyping, dynamic array, digital array, flex six, and callisto IFCs; and assays and reagents, including delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. The company also provides C1 single-cell systems, polaris systems, C1 IFCs, polaris IFCs, helios/CyTOF 2 systems, maxpar reagents, imaging mass cytometer instruments and reagents, and laser ablation modules. It serves academic institutions; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies; and contract research organizations. Fluidigm Corporation distributes its systems through direct sales force and support organizations located in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific, and through distributors or sales agents in various European, Latin American, Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Mycometrix Corporation and changed its name to Fluidigm Corporation in April 2001. Fluidigm Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.