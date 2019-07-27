Investure Upped Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake; Autodesk Has 1.23 Sentiment

Investure Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 3.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Investure Llc acquired 3,565 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock rose 4.84%. The Investure Llc holds 102,795 shares with $18.76 million value, up from 99,230 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $465.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Financial lifts funding to over $12 billion – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE-SPECIAL COMMITTEE INFORMED THAT YUNFENG, ALIBABA IN TALKS WITH SOME SHAREHOLDERS ABOUT POTENTIAL SUPPORT FOR YUNFENG/ALIBABA PROPOSAL; 15/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP’S SECONDARY LISTING IN CHINA COULD HAPPEN AS SOON AS THIS SUMMER – WSJ, CITING; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Says Trade War With China Could ‘Kill a Lot of Jobs in America’ (Video); 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values

Autodesk Inc (ADSK) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 266 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 217 cut down and sold holdings in Autodesk Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 198.61 million shares, down from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Autodesk Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 21 to 19 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 181 Increased: 181 New Position: 85.

The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $167.99. About 1.16M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47 million for 127.27 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Tekne Capital Management Llc holds 11.94% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. for 295,905 shares. Hmi Capital Llc owns 564,220 shares or 10.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Darsana Capital Partners Lp has 9.77% invested in the company for 1.68 million shares. The Florida-based Glaxis Capital Management Llc has invested 6.08% in the stock. Domini Impact Investments Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2,416 shares.

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $36.89 billion. It operates through Architecture, Engineering, and Construction; Manufacturing; Platform Solutions and Emerging Business; and Media and Entertainment divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and Revit software for building information modeling.

