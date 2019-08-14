Investure Trimmed Position in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) by $1.84 Million; Rbs Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Market Valuation Rose While Scout Investments Increased by $17.05 Million Its Position

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 42,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 168,130 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35M, down from 210,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $33.44. About 3.32M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Rbs Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) by 41.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 532,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 1.82 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.31 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Rbs Citizens Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $33.13. About 4.39 million shares traded or 3.45% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 04/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 19/03/2018 – BARNIER: FULL AGREEMENT ON CITIZENS, FINANCIAL SETTLEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net $381M; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER ITS 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage to Have Crossover Earnback Period of Under 3 Yr; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%; 27/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Svcs 1Q EPS $1.22; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 4,375 shares to 78,947 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 25,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,662 shares, and cut its stake in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Ltd Liability reported 23,088 shares. Moreover, Holderness Invs Comm has 0.1% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 6,295 shares. Sterling Management Lc reported 25,900 shares. Natixis holds 999,780 shares. Utd Automobile Association accumulated 396,490 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 0% or 825 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Management Lc stated it has 431,337 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh owns 12,414 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 2,699 shares. Intact Mgmt reported 0.14% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Mackenzie Financial Corporation owns 0% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 7,289 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.02% stake. 102,580 were accumulated by Cibc Inc. Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Corporation owns 613,150 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0.48% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Citizens Financial, Gap and News Corp – Investorplace.com” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Citizens Financial Group’s (NYSE:CFG) 49% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: M&T Bank, NRG Energy and Citizens Financial Group – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon to Open New Facility in Germany, Faces Worker Strike – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ctrip and WWF China Team up to Boost Eco-Tourism – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 26, 2019 : WFC, LEXEA, OHI, FDC, QQQ, AGN, EBAY, MGM, CZR, CTRP, KOS, EXPE – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ctrip Earnings: CTRP Stock Surges as Q1 Sales Surge 21% Y2Y – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.