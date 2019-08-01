Investure Stake in Mercadolibre (MELI) Has Trimmed as Share Price Rose; As Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined, Holder Jnba Financial Advisors Has Increased Its Position

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 14,705 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47M, down from 16,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $12.36 during the last trading session, reaching $621.42. About 386,741 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 263.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 884 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,219 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $341.18. About 5.10M shares traded or 13.41% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS NOT EXPECTING TO HAVE TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING NORWEGIAN IN THE COMING WEEKS AND MONTHS; 26/04/2018 – A fan blade on one of the Boeing’s 737s engine’s broke off; 08/03/2018 – Embraer Earnings Shrink as Boeing’s Takeover Talks Drag On; 23/04/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT IN MORF3D, A CO SPECIALIZING IN METAL-BASED ADDITIVE ENGINEERING & MANUFACTURING; 15/05/2018 – lnsitu and University of Alaska Fairbanks to Partner in Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration Pilot Program; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXPORT FINANCING PAID FOR; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Industrials Adds Textron, Cuts Boeing; 04/05/2018 – ICAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS IN TALKS ABOUT ACCESSING WET LEASE CAPACITY, SAYS ASSISTANCE FROM QATAR AIRWAYS POSSIBLE; 24/04/2018 – Boeing’s Aurora: Reaches Agreement With Darpa to Transition X-Plane Program Technology to Commercial Applications; 01/05/2018 – BOEING WILL BUY KLX FOR $4.25B

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03 million was made by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was made by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M.

Jnba Financial Advisors, which manages about $564.64M and $465.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 7,215 shares to 105,363 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 9,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,399 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $13.92 million for 554.84 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

