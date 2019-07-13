Investure Stake In Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Was Has Increased; Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Valuation Rose While Golden Gate Private Equity Cut Holding

Investure Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 3,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,795 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76M, up from 99,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 17.32M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Says Trade War With China Could ‘Kill a Lot of Jobs in America’ (Video); 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Implies the Enterprise Value of Ele.me at $9.5 Billion; 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup; 25/05/2018 – China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) by 52.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 164,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $41.65. About 1.28 million shares traded or 29.73% up from the average. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 2.33% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Fidelity National Financial; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q EPS 35c; 19/03/2018 – STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS STEWART WILL BE OBLIGATED TO PAY TERMINATION FEE OF $33 MLN TO FNF IF MERGER TERMINATED DUE TO STEWART’S BOARD; 19/03/2018 – STEWART: PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE ADJUSTED DOWN ON PRO-RATA BASIS, IF DIVESTITURES ARE NEEDED FOR REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR DEAL; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 42C

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73B and $522.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 42,800 shares to 168,130 shares, valued at $7.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,705 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Howard Inc invested in 2.11M shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank has invested 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Prudential has 0% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Ftb invested in 479 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Macquarie Group Ltd holds 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) or 7,500 shares. Northern Trust reported 2.13M shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co holds 0.06% or 17,978 shares in its portfolio. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Commonwealth National Bank Of stated it has 66,498 shares. Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Schroder Mngmt Group invested in 538,544 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 40,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 300,334 shares.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87 billion and $309.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morningstar Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 2,734 shares to 67,734 shares, valued at $8.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 12,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,300 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corporation.