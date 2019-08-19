Investure Raised Its Baidu (BIDU) Stake by $2.55 Million; Hemenway Trust Company Continues to Hold Position in Illumina (ILMN)

Investure Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 15,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 66,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01M, up from 51,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.80% or $6.58 during the last trading session, reaching $103.28. About 1.42 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 27/04/2018 – China’s Baidu beats forecasts as it sidesteps censors, boosts ad sales; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQIYI, Inc; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beijing; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu was hired at Baidu to take over daily operations from CEO Robin Li in early 2017; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60; 22/03/2018 – China’s Baidu gets green light for self-driving vehicle tests in Beíjing; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – PUBLIC OFFERING CONSISTS OF US$1 BLN OF 3.875% NOTES DUE 2023 AND US$500 MLN OF 4.375% NOTES DUE 2028; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu CEO sees self-driving cars in commercial use within 3-5 years – China Daily; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: IQIYI Price $18 Per ADS for Total Offering Size of $2.25B

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Illumina (ILMN) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 3,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 35,999 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.18M, up from 32,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Illumina for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $288.08. About 56,008 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 3,328 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP invested in 0.01% or 4,293 shares. Whittier Communications Of Nevada stated it has 430 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,365 shares. Catalyst Ltd Com stated it has 53,000 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Fred Alger reported 610,643 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Ltd has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Mackay Shields Lc invested 0.5% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Sandy Spring Bancorp owns 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 62 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.19% or 116,750 shares. Main Street Rech stated it has 1,375 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. California-based Dorsey Wright & Assocs has invested 0.53% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Epoch Invest Prtn has invested 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Moreover, Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 8,530 shares. Northeast Consultants reported 700 shares.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,150 shares to 125,973 shares, valued at $20.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 14,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,948 shares, and cut its stake in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY).

