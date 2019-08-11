Investure Raised Baidu (BIDU) Stake by $2.55 Million as Stock Declined; Orleans Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $659,850

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,655 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 16,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $254.35. About 1.12 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING

Investure Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 15,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 66,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01M, up from 51,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $97.36. About 2.90 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – QTRLY TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COST WAS RMB 2.3 BLN ($360 MLN), REPRESENTING A 3% INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon; 15/05/2018 – eDiamond Offers First Cryptocurrency for Love and Commitment; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Expects That Du Xiaoman Will Be Deconsolidated From Baidu’s Consolidated Fincl Statements; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, GLOBAL DU BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO BE DECONSOLIDATED FROM BAIDU’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Baidu’s Ratings Outlook To Stable From Negative; 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4bn US IPO

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Acquisition Boosts Exact Sciences’ Role in Cancer Diagnostics – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “BD Provides Update on Voluntary Recalls of Alarisâ„¢ Pump Module Model 8100 and Certain Alarisâ„¢ Pump Infusion Sets – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech invested in 78,078 shares. Paragon Capital Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 67,778 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 864 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Axa owns 491,672 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Bancorp Of Nova Scotia Trust has invested 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi has 63,107 shares. Ssi Inv accumulated 843 shares. Park National Oh reported 7,134 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 9,850 are owned by Harbour Inv Lc. Oakworth Inc invested in 1,704 shares. Cibc Markets holds 70,886 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.2% or 3.22 million shares. Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & holds 20,290 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. 404,387 were reported by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $130.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:VLO) by 6,485 shares to 21,050 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: Baidu vs. Texas Instruments – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Moves 0.34%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Baidu (BIDU) Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interesting BIDU Put And Call Options For August 2nd – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73 billion and $522.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 53,200 shares to 387,765 shares, valued at $11.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,705 shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).