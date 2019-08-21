Investure Position in Baidu (BIDU) Boosted as Market Value Declined; Jump Trading Trimmed Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $1.62 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Jump Trading Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 52.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc sold 14,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 13,268 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 27,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $134.61. About 984,505 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’

Investure Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 15,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 66,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01M, up from 51,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $106.67. About 977,772 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/03/2018 – Comment: The price of Chinese companies returning to mainland listings; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU HK TO TRANSFER RAJAX STAKE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ~$488M; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS; 26/03/2018 – Marbridge [Reg]: Rumor: Baidu among First Batch of Firms in CDR Pilot; 11/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $305 FROM $240; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: IQIYI Price $18 Per ADS for Total Offering Size of $2.25B; 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Du Xiaoman Will Raise Approximately $1.9B; 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4bn US IPO

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,948.56 down -54.25 points – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 19, 2019 : BIDU, IQ, FN, VNET – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Baidu (BIDU) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7.8% – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham – 8/4/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Baidu Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73 billion and $522.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 29,000 shares to 259,290 shares, valued at $73.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 42,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,130 shares, and cut its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.