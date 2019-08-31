Investure Maintains Stake in Baidu (BIDU); Moodys (MCO) Stock Price Rose While Manor Road Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Stake by $7.24 Million

Investure Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 15,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 66,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01 million, up from 51,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $104.47. About 2.44 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Net $1.1B; 14/05/2018 – iQiyi buys out Baidu’s Nuomi Pictures for USD 200 million, sources say; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Strategic Partnership With Skyworth for Smart Homes; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Entered Into Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to the Divestiture of Its Fincl Service Business, or Fincl Services Group; 14/05/2018 – Baidu lets corporate Japan read Chinese consumers’ minds; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 26/03/2018 – CHINA CITIC BANK 601998.SS 0998.HK SAYS IT AND BAIDU PLAN TO BOOST THEIR DIRECT BANKING JV’S CAPITAL BY 2.0 BLN YUAN TO 4.0 BLN YUAN

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.92M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 472,148 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S SEES RISK OF MALAYSIA CAPITAL OUTFLOWS, WEAKER MYR; 16/03/2018 – SANEF & HIT RATINGS TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SIGNIFICANT CHALLENGES STAND IN WAY OF U.S. GOVERNMENT’S $1.5 TRILLION INVESTMENT TARGET; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Coeur Mining Outlook to Positive From Stable; 26/03/2018 – ATLANTIC CITY, NJ OUTLOOK POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMMONS FOODS B2 CFR; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATI; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ANGOLA’S STABLE OUTLOOK REFLECTS BROADLY BALANCED CREDIT PRESSURES, WITH POTENTIAL GRADUAL RECOVERY SUPPORTED BY INCREASING OIL PRODUCTION; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Says West Corporation’s Acquisition Financing Does Not Affect Its Ratings; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To One Class Of Notes To Be Issued By Gpmt 2018-FL1, Ltd; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS BELIEVES THERE IS A RISK THAT HIGHER OIL PRICES COULD SLOW THE REFORM MOMENTUM IN THE GULF COOPERATION COUNCIL COUNTRIES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Grp, a Japan-based fund reported 21,683 shares. Guardian has 314,859 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.04% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Trb Advsrs Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 41,500 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd reported 60,251 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,715 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc accumulated 3,040 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gotham Asset Ltd invested in 0.03% or 12,433 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 0.21% or 470,434 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc reported 0.01% stake. Raymond James Fincl Advisors holds 0.01% or 8,405 shares in its portfolio. Cap Intll holds 0.39% or 5.00M shares in its portfolio. Veritas Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership owns 540 shares. Alps reported 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). First Personal Services accumulated 70 shares.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 4.60 million shares to 4.70 million shares, valued at $117.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73 billion and $522.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys by 1.02M shares to 308,307 shares, valued at $12.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 53,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,765 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

