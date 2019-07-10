Investure Lowered Jd Com (JD) Stake by $1.60 Million; Sand Hill Global Advisors Position in Concho Res (CXO) Raised by $2.08 Million

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 53,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 387,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69M, down from 440,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.75. About 6.58 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 17/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS RECENTLY REACHED AGREEMENTS TO DIVEST BANKING OPERATIONS IN WALMART CANADA AND WALMART CHILE; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery replacement market; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS UP BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM 236.5 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – iQlYl and JD.com Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Drive Growth of Paid Memberships; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CEO’S STATEMENTS WERE MEANT TO SAY UNDERLYING GROSS PROFIT FOR PRODUCT SALES WAS LOWER THAN OVERALL “GROSS PROFIT”; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Rev $16B; 09/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Walmart notches biggest foreign investment with $16 bln Flipkart deal; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 112.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 18,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,643 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 16,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $100.27. About 1.30 million shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 24.76% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 02/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – TRANSACTION WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF EACH COMPANY; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – CONCHO SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 74.5% OF COMBINED CO, AND RSP SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 25.5%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Concho Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CXO); 01/05/2018 – CONCHO SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 226 TO 230 MBOE/D; 21/05/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $209 FROM $191; 28/03/2018 – U.S. oil producer costs climb with more drilling -Fed Survey; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Transaction Is Expected to Be Completed in the 3Q of 2018

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $223,020 activity.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $979.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 11,874 shares to 82,848 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 44,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,541 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

More notable recent Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Concho Resources Is Raising Production By 25% In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on December 31, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Impressive Oil Stock Earnings You Might Have Missed This Week – Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Concho Resources Inc. Announces New Leadership Appointments – Business Wire” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Anadarko, Apple, Charter, Disney, Geron, KLA-Tencor, PVH, SAP, US Steel and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Bid For Anadarko Petroleum Is A Watershed Moment For Permian Exploration – Forbes” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi has 0.02% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). 18,236 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Adams Natural Resources Fund reported 54,440 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Chilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 55,823 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Glacier Peak Limited Liability accumulated 2,500 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 0.21% or 73,060 shares. Moreover, Regions has 0% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Captrust Finance Advisors invested in 0% or 176 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Daiwa Gru Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Federated Inc Pa owns 0% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 2,824 shares. Advsr Ok stated it has 17,000 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Lc accumulated 13,942 shares.