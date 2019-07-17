Investure Lifted Its Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $648,830; Boyar Asset Management Has Upped Discovery (DISCK) Stake by $1.26 Million

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 50,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 130,712 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 80,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $30.03. About 1.55M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES

Investure Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 3,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,795 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76M, up from 99,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $174.19. About 18.00M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup; 25/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – MAY SEEK EXTERNAL FINANCING IN THE COMING YEAR IF APPROPRIATE OPPORTUNITIES AND CONDITIONS ARISE; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CITADEL SECURITIES LLC FOCUSING ON ‘DEVELOPING EXPERTISE’ IN 2018 IN NEW AND EXISTING AREAS INCLUDING ETFS, LOW LATENCY, OPTIONS, ARBITRAGE – MEMO; 08/04/2018 – Dubai cryptocurrency firm denies Alibaba trademark infringement; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73 billion and $522.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 42,800 shares to 168,130 shares, valued at $7.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,705 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XES).