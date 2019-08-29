Investure Increases Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); Atria Investments Continues to Hold Holding in Xilinx (XLNX)

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 145.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 10,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 17,531 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 7,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $100.83. About 2.15 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Investure Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 3,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 102,795 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, up from 99,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $167.48. About 8.06 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 12/04/2018 – U.S. Spatial-Analytics Firm Esri, Alibaba Cloud Entered Into Collaborative Agreement; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba co-founder claims many Americans ‘want to stop China’ from upgrading its tech; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba-backed startup unveils ‘intelligent’ SUV in China; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 08/04/2018 – Xiaofeng Ren, an international keynote speaker at CeBlT Australia 2018, is selected by Jack Ma as the new data scientist to bring Alibaba’s ‘NASA’ vision to life; 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: STX CEO spotted with Alibaba exec after draft for IPO listing; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 791,199 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 1.25M shares stake. 4.36 million were accumulated by Geode Capital Ltd Llc. Putnam Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.12% or 404,678 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 27,617 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Aperio Gp Ltd Co accumulated 222,192 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Dearborn Prtn Lc invested in 194,935 shares or 1.65% of the stock. Allstate invested in 0.02% or 5,983 shares. Patten Patten Inc Tn has invested 1.27% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). New York-based Counsel Limited Liability Com has invested 0.44% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Swedbank accumulated 0.53% or 881,432 shares. Notis holds 1.44% or 23,562 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 106,487 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0.09% or 457,200 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 3,789 shares to 27,758 shares, valued at $9.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 12,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,605 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO).