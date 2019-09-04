Investure Increased Its Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $648,830 as Market Value Declined; As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Declined, Holder Bollard Group Trimmed Position

Investure Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 3,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 102,795 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, up from 99,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $174.27. About 6.37M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – ADDING, REPLACING ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED; 29/05/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL CLOSES FUNDING ROUND; RAISES $10 BLN AT $150 BLN VALUATION; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ALIBABA UNIT ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health Information Technology: To Acquire Alibaba Holding Unit Ali JK Medical Products for HK$10.6 Billion; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and U.S. car maker Ford have unveiled an unstaffed car vending machine in China

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $168.8. About 5.22M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say -; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73B and $522.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys by 1.02M shares to 308,307 shares, valued at $12.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,705 shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 118,991 are owned by Pnc Financial Service Grp. King Luther Cap Mgmt owns 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 3,368 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt has invested 5.11% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 1,814 are owned by Private Tru Co Na. Intrust Bankshares Na invested in 0.11% or 2,438 shares. Meritage stated it has 1,244 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 174,592 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.33% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Etrade Cap Management Limited Company has 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn owns 0.05% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,786 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.01% stake. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.18% or 668,429 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Management reported 5,055 shares. Lincoln Natl holds 4,099 shares.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78 billion and $2.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 24,437 shares to 660,871 shares, valued at $20.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Sp Adr A by 13,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,647 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).