Investure Increased Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $648,830; Share Price Declined; Moon Capital Management Stake in Agco (AGCO) Has Cut by $62.46 Million

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc analyzed 898 shares as the company's stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 35,059 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 billion, down from 35,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $5.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $72.69. About 328,590 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500.

Investure Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 3,565 shares as the company's stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 102,795 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, up from 99,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $421.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $161.85. About 18.39 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold AGCO shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Technologies accumulated 0.06% or 6,800 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 26,305 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.3% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 2.72M shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited stated it has 109,772 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.02% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Oakbrook Ltd accumulated 5,800 shares. Raymond James Advsr Inc reported 0% stake. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 5.88M shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 3.21 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc reported 351,838 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 24,721 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) reported 2,976 shares. Citigroup owns 74,606 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gam Ag accumulated 5,367 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank has 0% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO).

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1,500 shares to 56,765 shares, valued at $3.06B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 84 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,488 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $536,715 activity. On Friday, February 15 COLLAR GARY L sold $322,215 worth of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) or 5,000 shares.

