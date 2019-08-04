Investure Increased Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position; As Nvidia (NVDA) Shares Declined, Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Upped Holding

Investure Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 3,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 102,795 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, up from 99,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 27.10 million shares traded or 29.72% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – Navicat Monitor is now available on Alibaba Cloud Marketplace; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – ALIBABA ACQUIRES ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF DARAZ, A COMPANY INCUBATED BY ROCKET INTERNET; 30/04/2018 – TRADE WAR CONSEQUENCES ‘WILL BE QUITE SEVERE,’ SAYS BABA’S TSAI; 09/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Joe Tsai are pumping $20 million into Rent the Runway through their investment firm The deal is said to value the New York City startup at nearly $800 million; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba expands cross-border e-commerce in Southeast Asia; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD SEES NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 15 MTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 BETWEEN RMB1.6 BLN AND RMB1.7 BLN; 02/05/2018 – CITRON SEES ALIBABA REACHING $250; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ALIBABA ACQUIRES DARAZ; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Leads a $1.38 Billion Investment in Delivery Giant ZTO

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) by 9.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 50,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 576,555 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.53M, up from 525,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $161.19. About 10.71M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang in a wide-ranging interview on cryptocurrency, self-driving cars and Nvidia’s graphics business; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba Group: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What Alibaba’s Second HK Listing Means – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Companies to Watch: Facebook in the hot seat, Alibaba holds meeting, Hilton goes top shelf – Yahoo Sports” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Big Problem With Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba And The Trade War: Being Greedy When Others Are Fearful – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73B and $522.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys by 1.02 million shares to 308,307 shares, valued at $12.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 78,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Free Cash Flow Is the Key to Whether or Not Nvidia Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, ZIOP, ATVI – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Crypto Lifeline Means You Shouldnâ€™t Give Up on Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia (NVDA) Down 27.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 15, 2018.