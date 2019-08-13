Investure Increased Baidu (BIDU) Position by $2.55 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Citizens & Northern Has Lifted Boeing Co (BA) Stake

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 26.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 983 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,625 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, up from 3,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $332.86. About 3.50 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/05/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE MULTIPLE CREW MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS; 07/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Completes Hot Fire Testing on Propulsion System for MDA’s Redesigned Kill Vehicle; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING MORE A380S; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – KENNETH DUBERSTEIN TO BE NOMINATED FOR RE-ELECTION AT MEETING AS A DIRECTOR TO SERVE AN ADDITIONAL YEAR FROM 2018 TO 2019; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine tariff impact on Boeing; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY TO REACH OUT TO PRIVATE FIRMS TO TERMINATE WITHIN NEXT 90 DAYS SPECIFIC CIVIL AVIATION LICENSES RELATED TO IRAN- SENIOR STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS ‘SOLID’ PROCESS FOR REVIEWING DISCRIMINATION CLAIMS; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES

Investure Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 15,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 66,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01M, up from 51,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $97.38. About 4.07 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 30/04/2018 – China’s Baidu to sell majority of financial services unit for $1.9bn; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQlYl, Inc; 23/05/2018 – Baidu Gains for First Day in Five: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Files for Note Offerin; 21/03/2018 – Comment: The price of Chinese companies returning to mainland listings; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Each iQIYI ADS Represents Seven Class A Ordinary Shrs of IQIYI; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu to Transition into New Role at Baidu, Baidu Promotes Haifeng Wang to Senior Vice President; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Baidu $Benchmark 5.5Y +125#, 10Y +160#

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73B and $522.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 53,200 shares to 387,765 shares, valued at $11.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jbg Smith Pptys by 1.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,307 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP).

