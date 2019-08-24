Investure Holding in Baidu (BIDU) Has Lifted as Share Value Declined; As Genpact Limited (G) Market Value Rose, Bain Capital Investors Trimmed Its Stake by $297.51 Million

Investure Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 15,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 66,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01 million, up from 51,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $101.85. About 6.13 million shares traded or 52.65% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/04/2018 – Du Xiaoman Will Operate Independently From Baidu and Will Enter Into Business Cooperation Arrangements With Baidu; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Haifeng Wang Has Been Promoted to Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of Baidu’s AI Group; 22/03/2018 – China’s Baidu gets green light for self-driving vehicle tests in Beíjing; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 08/05/2018 – Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon, sources say; 12/04/2018 – China lays out self-driving rules in global race – China Daily; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED WITH CO’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS WERE RECLASSIFIED TO ASSETS, LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 28/03/2018 – Dutch navigation firm TomTom looks for potential buyer; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 32.04 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 billion, down from 40.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $39.68. About 977,213 shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.8M; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management; 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Genpact Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 08/05/2018 – Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 17/05/2018 – Genpact Named a Leader in Procurement Services in IDC MarketScape Report

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 31,193 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.02% or 19,644 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) or 952 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited reported 16,098 shares. Fort Lp has 74,011 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 33,506 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Dalton Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 12.2% or 794,319 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.03% or 190,929 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advsrs owns 0.03% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 18,545 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has 850,240 shares. 176,884 are held by Century Inc. Aperio Group Inc Lc has 0.09% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 566,049 shares. Enterprise Fincl Corporation invested in 0% or 284 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 185,807 shares.

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73 billion and $522.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XES) by 61,700 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $21.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,290 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP).

