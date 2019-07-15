Investure Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Lifted as Stock Rose; Banbury Partners Cut Cree (CREE) Position as Market Value Rose

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 46.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 204,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 230,662 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20M, down from 434,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $60.32. About 13,830 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 52.42% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Cree Targets 4Q Loss 34c-38c Per Share; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 06/03/2018 Cree Acquires Infineon RF Power Business; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. $0; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Rev $356M; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS U.S. COMPANY CREE INC APPLIES FOR ARBITRATION AT THE ICC DUE TO DISPUTE OVER COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON TRANSACTION CLOSED AND IS EFFECTIVE TODAY; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q EPS 34c-38c

Investure Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 3,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,795 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, up from 99,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $442.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $170.9. About 1.34M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES EXTENDS GAINS TO AS MUCH AS 28%; 24/04/2018 – $1 Trillion Fund Manager Ranks Tencent, Alibaba `Most Important’; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE’S NO LONGER SHORT ALIBABA; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba acquires Chinese chipmaker C-SKY Microsystems; 24/04/2018 – SLYNGSTAD: ALIBABA, TENCENT PROBABLY MOST IMPORTANT IN WORLD; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me; 25/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Slips as It Spends to Expand Its Empire; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73 billion and $522.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys by 1.02 million shares to 308,307 shares, valued at $12.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,290 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CREE shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 108.05 million shares or 1.00% less from 109.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Llc owns 12,842 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 15,000 shares. Citigroup invested in 0.01% or 94,051 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 2.58 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 114,132 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa reported 3,857 shares stake. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 52,582 shares. Eaton Vance invested 0% of its portfolio in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0% or 6,800 shares. Artisan Prns Ltd Partnership reported 9.60 million shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 18,670 shares. Meyer Handelman has 5,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 70,087 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware invested in 14,704 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 11,295 shares to 109,448 shares, valued at $21.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

