Investure Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Increased by $648,830 as Market Valuation Declined; Cypress Asset Management Increases Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 2,639 shares as the company's stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 10,804 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 8,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $172.4. About 7.41 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 20/04/2018 – E-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has bought a Chinese microchip maker to further its cloud-based "internet of things" (IoT) business; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China's top food delivery app; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM SAYS IT HOLDS 0.51 PCT STAKE IN ALIBABA AFTER TRANSACTION; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba buys Chinese chipmaker to aid internet of things business after ZTE ban; 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads $1.4bn stake deal in Chinese delivery group ZTO; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA HAS NOT TRIED TO BIG M&A IN THE U.S; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon's expansion in Southeast Asia; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba-backed startup unveils 'intelligent' SUV in China

Investure Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 3,565 shares as the company's stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 102,795 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, up from 99,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.49B market cap company.

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73B and $522.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2,200 shares to 14,705 shares, valued at $7.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 42,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,130 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XES).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: "Alibaba Stock Could Pop After Earnings. Hereâ€™s How to Play It With Options. – Barron's" on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "How To Earn 3% Per Week With Alibaba Stock – Seeking Alpha" published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance" on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Alibaba And Tencent Deserve Better Appreciation – Seeking Alpha" published on August 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com's news article titled: "10 Internet Stocks Getting Hammered – Investorplace.com" with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 38,585 shares to 144,578 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 11,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,095 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).