Investure Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Has Raised by $648,830; As Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) Share Price Rose, Iridian Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake

Investure Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 3,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 102,795 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76M, up from 99,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $158.28. About 8.89 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 15/04/2018 – The Chinese government is encouraging mainland IPOs by unicorns such as Alibaba-backed financial services company Ant Financial, smartphone maker Xiaomi and ride-hailing app developer Didi Chuxing; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS PARTNERS WITHCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK AND EVERBRIGHT TECHNOLOGY TO FACILITATE THE BANK’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: ZTO Investment to Tap New Retail Opportunities and Further Digitalize China’s Logistics Industry; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba, an existing investor in Paytm E-Commerce, is also putting in $45 million in the round

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by 13.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 364,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.30M, down from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 239,126 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Cuts 2018 Guidance After Mixed 1Q Performance; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Appoints New CEO; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Medical devices maker Smith & Nephew to name Nawana as new chief – Sky News; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Appoints Namal Nawana CEO; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC SN.L – NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SMITH & NEPHEW; 23/05/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Howard Hechler from Smith & Nephew as the New Chief Business Officer; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Underlying Revenue Flat; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – NAWANA WILL JOIN COMPANY AND BE APPOINTED TO BOARD AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ON 7 MAY 2018; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW – DURING HIS NOTICE PERIOD, OLIVIER WILL BE AVAILABLE IN AN ADVISORY CAPACITY TO PROVIDE ADVICE AND ASSISTANCE TO NAMAL IN HIS NEW ROLE; 03/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 medical devices maker Smith & Nephew to end six-month search for CEO tomorrow by naming ex

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73 billion and $522.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 53,200 shares to 387,765 shares, valued at $11.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jbg Smith Pptys by 1.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,307 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP).

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medicines Co/The (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 520,728 shares to 3.82 million shares, valued at $106.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Frontdoor Inc by 1.76 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).