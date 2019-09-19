Investure Has Trimmed Its Jd Com (JD) Stake as Market Value Declined; Dt Investment Partners Lifted Its Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Holding by $327,465

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 15,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 372,721 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.29 million, down from 387,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.45. About 7.98M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 09/03/2018 – JD.COM TO ASSIST VILLAGERS IN CHINA’S IMPOVERISHED REGIONS: LIU; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln in fresh funding; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 01/05/2018 – TCL MULTIMEDIA:JD.COM AGREES TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN THUNDERBIRD; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln, valuation set to double; 29/05/2018 – JD.com tests L4 autonomous truck in US, sources say; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 36,385 shares as the company's stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 373,771 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41M, up from 337,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 5.08 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. On Friday, June 7 Fallon Katherine Beirne bought $24,936 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 2,780 shares. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $478,000 was made by Green Anthony C on Tuesday, May 14. On Monday, May 6 the insider KEYES KEVIN bought $2.89 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.18, from 2.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold NLY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 750.15 million shares or 4.13% less from 782.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Confluence Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Allstate invested in 225,455 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The Kansas-based Waddell Reed Financial has invested 0.08% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). 381,438 are owned by Hightower Advisors Limited. Soros Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.51% or 2.36 million shares. Moreover, Jnba Fin Advsr has 0.01% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Csat Advisory LP reported 0.01% stake. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.06% or 34,014 shares. Legal & General Gru Plc has 11.54M shares. 8,390 were accumulated by Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Prudential Pcl reported 53,548 shares stake. Mackenzie Financial stated it has 1.33 million shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 68,052 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1,356 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Annaly Preferred Issue Faces Call Risk – Seeking Alpha" on August 27, 2019

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73 billion and $438.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 3,900 shares to 330,815 shares, valued at $39.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.