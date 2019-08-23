Investure Has Lowered Its Holding in Mercadolibre (MELI) by $1.12 Million; Amgen (AMGN) Position Lifted by Raub Brock Capital Management Lp

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 2,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 99,457 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.90 million, up from 96,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $203.42. About 2.44 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s: Aimovig Approval Credit Positive For Amgen And Novartis; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TO BUILD NEXT-GENERATION BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT ADJACENT TO WEST GREENWICH, Rl PLANT-GOV. GINA RAIMONDO; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 10/04/2018 – NEW AMGEN BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT IN RHODE ISLAND EXPECTED TO COST $165 MLN, CREATE 150 NEW MANUFACTURING JOBS; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN-ALLERGAN: ABP 980 FOR TREATMENT OF THREE TYPES OF CANCER; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 SHR OUTLOOK REVISED TO $11.30-$12.28 ON GAAP BASIS AND $12.80-$13.70 ON NON-GAAP BASIS; 19/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Stable Outlook For Global Pharmaceuticals

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 14,705 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47M, down from 16,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $10.43 during the last trading session, reaching $619.4. About 259,868 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

