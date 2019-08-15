Investure Has Lifted Position in Baidu (BIDU); As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose, Private Asset Management Decreased Position by $308,256

Investure Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 15,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 66,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01 million, up from 51,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $94.11. About 2.84 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Net $1.1B; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 21/03/2018 – SHANGHAI — Robin Li Yanhong, the founder, chairman and CEO of China’s leading search engine operator Baidu was in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 3, in his capacity as a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a national political advisory body in China; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – QTRLY TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COST WAS RMB 2.3 BLN ($360 MLN), REPRESENTING A 3% INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Guang Zhu, Baidu Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of FSG, Will Become CEO of Du Xiaoman; 18/05/2018 – Qi Lu to Transition into New Role at Baidu, Baidu Promotes Haifeng Wang to Senior Vice President; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU TO OWN ABOUT 34% OF GLOBAL DU SHRS AFTER DIVESTMENT; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 18/05/2018 – CHINA’S BAIDU SAYS LU Ql STEPS DOWN AS COMPANY’S COO

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc sold 2,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 58,672 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, down from 61,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $117.82. About 5.35M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Whitney Trust Company Limited Liability Company invested 0.95% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). California-based Assetmark has invested 0.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Co reported 0.07% stake. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.62% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). State Street Corp reported 115.04 million shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Med owns 11,829 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Century Cos Inc reported 7.29M shares stake. Moreover, Highlander Capital Ltd Liability Company has 0.83% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 12,857 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0.73% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 25.21M shares. Elm has invested 0.53% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cibc Mkts reported 0.56% stake. Jensen Mngmt holds 3.32% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2.68 million shares. Lucas holds 18,057 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc reported 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Management Lc holds 0.46% or 8,374 shares.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc B (BRKB) by 1,736 shares to 33,750 shares, valued at $6.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 2,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

